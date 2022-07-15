Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 7, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 7, 2022           139 NOT PROVIDED JFPA MOONSTREAM LLC Property Address: 858 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00 KOCHENKO, ANATOLE Property Address: 1033 WHITLOCK ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,900.00 MARTINEZ, RICHARD Property Address: 170 CANDLEWOOD ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: ...

