Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 21, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ASHLEY, DORIS J Appoints: BYERRUM, CINDY MARIE CIOPPA, MAUREEN HAYES Appoints: CIOPPA, JUSTIN GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC KEARNEY, STEPHEN J Appoints: KEARNEY, DAVID MCCOY, ZYON Appoints: CAMPBELL, NEFERTITI ROUSE, LUCIEN M Appoints: ROUSE, COLLEEN M US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: NATIONSTAR ...

