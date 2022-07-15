Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty

Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty

By: The Associated Press July 15, 2022 0

Retired Justice Stephen Breyer is getting a different title: professor. Harvard said Friday that Breyer, who retired from the Supreme Court June 30, is re-joining its law school faculty. Breyer is a graduate of the law school and first joined the Harvard faculty in 1967. He continued to teach at Harvard after he became a federal ...

