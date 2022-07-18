Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court awards attorney fees

Appeals court awards attorney fees

Rochester officials lose FOIL case

By: Bennett Loudon July 18, 2022 0

A state appeals court has affirmed a judge’s ruling ordering the city of Rochester to pay legal fees for a man who sued the city to obtain video recorded by Rochester police on body worn cameras.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo