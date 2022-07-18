Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Buffalo supermarket shooter arraigned on federal charges

Buffalo supermarket shooter arraigned on federal charges

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON July 18, 2022 0

The white gunman charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Monday to federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty. Payton Gendron was indicted last week on hate crimes and weapons counts. The plea was entered in court by Gendron's attorney, ...

