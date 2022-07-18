Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Civil Litigation / Civil Litigation: From law school to the real world: The ethics of client management

Civil Litigation: From law school to the real world: The ethics of client management

By: Special to The Daily Record Katherine T. McCarley July 18, 2022 0

All lawyers are bound by the ethical rules of the jurisdiction in which they practice and practicing ethically is an integral part of what it means to be a good attorney. One thing I learned about ethics after law school is that ethics in practice can be a bit different than ethics in the classroom. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo