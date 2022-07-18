Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Fox

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a weapon Withdrawal of plea People v. Fox KA 20-00575 Appealed from Lewis County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, and attempted assault. He argues that the court abused its discretion in denying his motion to ...

