Fourth Department – Wrongful death: Freeland v. Erie County

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Wrongful death Summary judgment – Mental health care – Suicide Freeland v. Erie County CA 21-00181 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The action arose from the suicide of the decedent while he was incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center. The defendants appealed from an order denying summary judgment ...

