Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 8, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 8, 2022    104  NOT PROVIDED MORGAN, RONALD A to GILU DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: 55 BROXBOURNE DRIVE, PERINTON NY Liber: 12688 Page: 0201 Tax Account: 153.56-2-81 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 ALTA BELLA CASA INC to STAHL, JESSICA L Property Address: 10 LONG POINT LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12688 Page: 0182 Tax Account: 083.01-1-48 Full Sale ...

