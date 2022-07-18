Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 8, 2022        120 NOT PROVIDED 4 PARCELS PHE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 2695 WEST RIDGE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: TD BANK NA Amount: $2,427,073.75 HALMOND, ROBERT Property Address: 3537 CULVER RD, , NY 14622, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $176,739.00 TOPF, CAROL M & TOPF, PAUL Property Address: 22 ...

