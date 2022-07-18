Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Hobbs Act conspiracy: United States v. Laurent

July 18, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Hobbs Act conspiracy RICO – Crime of violence United States v. Laurent 15-3807-cr(L) Judges Leval and Lynch Background: The defendants appealed from their conviction of crimes arising from their participation in a street gang. All three were convicted of violating the Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiring to violate RICO, and ...

