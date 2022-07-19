Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Insurance carrier sued in Glazer case

Insurance carrier sued in Glazer case

Estate seeks portion of money

By: Bennett Loudon July 19, 2022 0

The son of a prominent couple who died in a bizarre airplane accident is suing an insurance company to recover some of the cost of litigation.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo