Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 22, 24 & 28, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 22, 24 & 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded June 22, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARBER, LATOYA 418 LA GRANGE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: SZUMACH, DANIEL Attorney: PAUL M ALOI ESQ Amount: $13,000.00 BAZAN, CASSANDRA et al 93 MERCURY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: NGUYEN, LYNDA et ano Attorney: PAUL M ALOI ESQ Amount: $6,533.19 GLOVER, KEN et al 51 BRIGHT OAKS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: HATCHER, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo