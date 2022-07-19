Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 22-28, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 22-28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 22, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN COCILOVA, ROBERT Favor: NORTH COAST PROPERTY ASSOCIATES LLC Amount: $40,000.00 59 BLUE RIDGE ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 Liens Filed Recorded June 28, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN GONZALEZ, EMMANUEL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,338.81 LIEN RELEASE FITZSIMMONS, ERIC Favor: USA/IRS THOMAS, CHAD Favor: USA/IRS THOMAS, CHAD Favor: USA/IRS WASHINGTON, ERON U Favor: USA/IRS

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo