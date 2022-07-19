Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 22-23-24-28, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 22, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: TITLE365 COMPANY MESSINA, FRANK Appoints: HOFFNAGLE, MELISSA MILLER, HANNAH E Appoints: BUFFUM, REBECCA MILLER, KYLE G Appoints: BUFFUM, REBECCA NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: LOANCARE LLC SANDLIN, DONALD L Appoints: SANDLIN, ANGELA A WHEELER, ELLEN K Appoints: ROBINSON, SARAH WINTER Powers of Attorney Recorded June 23, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ACCIARI, ...

