Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Habeas relief: Murray v. Noeth

Second Circuit – Habeas relief: Murray v. Noeth

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Habeas relief Batson challenge Murray v. Noeth 20-3136-pr Judges Sack, Park, and Nardini Background: The petitioner was convicted of second-degree murder and other offenses. During jury selection, his lawyer exercised preemptory strikes against two male jurors but the prosecution raised a “reverse-Batson” challenge. The state disallowed the two strikes. After his unsuccessful ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo