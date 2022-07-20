Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Do grandparents have visitation rights in New York?

Commentary: Do grandparents have visitation rights in New York?

By: Special to The Daily Record Barb King July 20, 2022 0

For grandparents, the relationship with your grandchild can be one of the most important things in the world for you. But what happens when the child’s parents prevent you from seeing your grandchild or having a relationship with them? Sometimes, the only recourse left to grandparents to keep that relationship alive is to petition for ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo