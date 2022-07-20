Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Housing market trends add hurdles for RHA homeowner program participants

Housing market trends add hurdles for RHA homeowner program participants

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 20, 2022 0

She had met all the requirements of the Rochester Housing Authority's Homeownership Program, had her bank approvals and was all set to attack the real estate market and find her first house. The problem for Sharnette Kidd: it seemed everyone else looking for a house wanted the one she had picked out. And they were bidding ...

