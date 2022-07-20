Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 11, 2022        83 NOT PROVIDED BUTT, GEORGE S to KRES, RICHARD JR et ano Property Address: 116 EAST LINDEN AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12689 Page: 0015 Tax Account: 139.61-2-14 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BUTT, GEORGE S to KRES, RICHARD JR et ano Property Address: 49 RED BARN CIRCLE, PERINTON ...

