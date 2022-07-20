Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 30 & July 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 30, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE GRISHEMARYS BEUTY PARLOR 77 GORSLINE ST, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - ROSADO, GRISHEMARY 77 GORSLINE ST, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - SHANE MICHAEL FISHER 56 WHEATLAND CENTER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 - - FISHER, SHANE M 56 WHEATLAND CENTER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 - ...

