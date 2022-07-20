Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 28, 30 & July 1, 5, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 28, 30 & July 1, 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded June 28, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT SHANNON, JUSTIN Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: SMITH, WILLIAM T Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: COHEN & SLAMOWITZ LLP Amount: YANIRO, TONY Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT CARPENTER, KYLEY A 2475 BROWNCROFT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14625 Favor: NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount: $1,048.60 CLEVELAND, VICTORIA A 2697 DEWEY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo