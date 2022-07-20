Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 30 & July 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 30 & July 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 30, 2022 LIEN RELEASE STRASSNER-NOBLE, TAMMY Favor: HMS INC 570 DELAWARE AVENUE, BUFFALO NY MECHANICS LIEN LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LLC Favor: JB ELECTRIC AND SOLAR LLC Amount: $469,129.45 5535 LAKE ROAD, SWEDEN NY LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LLC Favor: JB ELECTRIC AND SOLAR LLC Amount: $743,999.77 5541 LAKE ROAD, SWEDEN NY Liens Filed Recorded July 1, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED ALLWOOD CONSTRUCTION Favor: 1404 ...

