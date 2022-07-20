Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 11, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 11, 2022      149 NOT PROVIDED BROWN, CANDACE Property Address: 199 WOOD ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $100,000.00 JFPA MOONSTREAM LLC Property Address: 63 SCRANTOM STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $48,000.00 JFPA MOONSTREAM LLC Property Address: 301 CHAMPLAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST ...

