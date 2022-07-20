Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 30 & July 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 30, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY GULF COAST BANK & TRUST COMPANY Appoints: FMM BUSHNELL LLC, TIMOTHY LAWLESS, JOHN ROBERT Appoints: LAWLESS, MARK MAQSOODI, NOORULLAH Appoints: MAQSOODI, FATIMA WATSON, ROBERT R Appoints: WATSON, DORCET N Powers of Attorney Recorded July 1, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABBASEY, RAANA Appoints: GAMEL, ALLISON CONNOR, DOROTHY M Appoints: CONNOR, JAMES T HONDORF, CAROL L Appoints: HONDORF, ...

