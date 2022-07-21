Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Knowing accomplice: People v. Lewis-Bush

July 21, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Knowing accomplice Attempted murder – Driver People v. Lewis-Bush KA 19-02255 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted murder, attempted assault, and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. His conviction stems from his conduct in driving a vehicle in which the co-defendants ...

