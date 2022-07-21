Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Muhammad

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Muhammad

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Identity of defendant People v. Muhammad KA 19-01819 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that his statements to detectives should have been suppressed as the product of an illegal arrest. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo