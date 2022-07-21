Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Independent review planned for New York’s COVID-19 response

Independent review planned for New York’s COVID-19 response

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE July 21, 2022 0

An independent auditor will review the New York state government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts by the administration of the previous governor to downplay the number of deaths of nursing home residents. The state plans to select an independent auditor, who would have until late 2023 to deliver a final report, under a timeline ...

