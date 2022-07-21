Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 5,6,7, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 5, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE PROFESSIONAL TUTORING SERVICE 3713 PARKER RD, MARION NY 14505 - - I|EVELYN|V|BAILEY| REAL UPHOLSTERY 644 MAGEE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - REAL, CHRISTINA DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE DJ VIOLONCELLI 12 1/2 UPTON PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - CARPENTER, JENNIFER & SKRILL, DAVID 12 1/2 UPTON ...

