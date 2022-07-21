Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 7, 2022 LIEN RELEASE GERONE, MICHAEL Favor: UNITED STATES 164 HILLBRIDGE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 KRIENKE, GERALDINE H Favor: WESTAGE AT HARTS WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 23 HIGH GATE TRAIL #1, FAIRPORT NY 14450 KRIENKE, GERALDINE H Favor: WESTAGE AT HARTS WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 23 HIGH GATE TRAIL #1, FAIRPORT NY 14450 KRIENKE, GERALDINE ...

