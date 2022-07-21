Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 5,6,7, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 5, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ADESSA, MORGAN SKYE Appoints: DAVIS, RICHARD OTT CIM TRUST 2020 R3 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC GAY, TIMOTHY J Appoints: GAY, EMILY R Powers of Attorney Recorded July 6, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST HB7 Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION DIGIORGIO, FRANK Appoints: FITZSIMMONS, JOHN B FREIDA, CHARLES M Appoints: FREIDA, TAMARA ...

