Fines but no jail or probation for Robert Morgan, son Todd in mangled fraud case

Fines but no jail or probation for Robert Morgan, son Todd in mangled fraud case

By: Kevin Oklobzija Kevin Oklobzija July 22, 2022 0

What was trumpeted four years ago by federal prosecutors as a $500 million mortgage fraud scheme authored by Robert Morgan and associates that endangered "our entire financial system" has ended in a whimper. Morgan, who until his indictment in May of 2019 operated Western New York's largest residential management firm, was fined $2,000 and given no ...

