Home / News / Housing market chills as mortgage rates, prices scare buyers

Housing market chills as mortgage rates, prices scare buyers

By: The Associated Press KEN SWEET, MICHAEL CASEY and ALEX VEIGA July 22, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Tomcak was looking for a home for his in-laws in the suburbs around Denver, something priced close to $450,000. Tomcak became dispirited as he lost out to investors fronting cash offers $100,000 over the asking price. Then mortgage rates ballooned, putting his price range out of reach. "All of a sudden, your ...

