Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 14, 2022           66  NOT PROVIDED ALLEN, CAROLINE A et ano to ALLEN, CAROLINE A et ano Property Address: 1602 EDGEMERE DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12691 Page: 0380 Tax Account: 034.08-1-42 Full Sale Price: $0.00 PALUMBO, ROBERT et ano to PALUM REALTY INC et ano Property Address: 1120 WEST RIDGE ...

