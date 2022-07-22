Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 7-8-10-11, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 7-8-10-11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 7, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT MALDONADO, JOSE A 20 FIELDWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $7,179.49 MCINTYRE, STEPHANIE et ano Favor: Credit Acceptance Corporation Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ Amount: $8,675.18 NGUYEN, VUONG BA JR 30 NORTHEAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo