Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 8, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 8, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN DOLLARD, EUGENE Favor: JB ELECTRIC AND SOLAR LLC Amount: $136,284.45 980 REDMAN ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 DOLLARD, EUGENE Favor: JB ELECTRIC AND SOLAR LLC Amount: $135,020.06 980 REDMAN ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 MAC INDUSTRIAL PARK INC Favor: ELMER W DAVIS INC Amount: $82,554.48 864 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo