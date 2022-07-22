Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 8-11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 8, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY FEDERICI, MARIEANN D Appoints: FEDERICI, JAMES T GURUNG, AMBER Appoints: GURUNG, JUNA HAN, SUNGIN Appoints: HAN, JUNESOO KENNEDY, JAMES R Appoints: KENNEDY-PEER, JAIME LIPPA, LARRY T Appoints: Lippa, Sandra L. MANIOCI, NATE Appoints: FREEMAN, NANCY REBER, BETTY MARIE Appoints: REBER, ROBERT J REBER, ROBERT J Appoints: REBER, BETTY MARIE YOUNG, ANNE GIBSON Appoints: CUMMINGS, PAULA CARR Powers of ...

