DWI conviction reversed in Monroe County

Prosecutor failed to meet speedy trial requirements

By: Bennett Loudon July 25, 2022 0

A Monroe County Court judge has reversed a drunk driving conviction and sent the case back to the town justice to hear arguments on defense motions and put her decision on the record.

