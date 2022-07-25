Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Communication with counsel: People v. Tatum

Fourth Department – Communication with counsel: People v. Tatum

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Communication with counsel Vague and generic concerns People v. Tatum KA 18-01270 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder. The conviction arose from a series of incidents in which shots were fired at several people from the passenger side of a moving vehicle. The ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo