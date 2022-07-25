Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 15, 2022              73  14420 ALMETER, HOLLY M et ano to TREESE, VICTORIA L Property Address: 121 PARK AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12692 Page: 0195 Tax Account: 069.13-5-25 Full Sale Price: $160,500.00 CHIKKELY PROPERTIES LLC to CEDAR CREEK HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 55 ADAMS STREET, BROCKPORT NY ...

