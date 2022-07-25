Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 12-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 12, 2022 CORPORATION NAME FILED TAKE IT OR TOSS IT INC 875 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ALLAROUND GRUBB 100 GEORGETOWN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - ELLIS, CHRISTOPHER 481 ARNETT BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - SALS CLEANING SERVICE 140 TAFT AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14609 ...

