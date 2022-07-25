Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 12, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 12, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BAKER, NECO R Appoints: GROSS, ELISHA KAY BERG, JAMES P Appoints: COPEK, SUSAN W BERG, RUTH E Appoints: COPEK, SUSAN W CLAS, JOANNE K Appoints: CLAS, DAVID C CLAS, RICHARD J Appoints: CLAS, DAVID C DISCHINGER, MURIEL J Appoints: DISCHINGER, WILLIAM HOBSON, ERNEST G III Appoints: HOBSON, MALEIA E HOGG, TERRY L Appoints: HOGG, ERIC US ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo