Home / News / 270 on East addresses need for affordable, supportive housing

270 on East addresses need for affordable, supportive housing

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 26, 2022 0

270 on East, an affordable housing apartment community along the former Inner Loop in the city of Rochester, was christened on Tuesday morning. Developed by CSD Housing, LLC of Victor and built by Christa Construction LLC, the $31 million project provides 112 apartments, including 55 with support services for seniors and veterans. The five-story building was ...

