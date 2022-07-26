Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide

DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide

By: The Associated Press July 26, 2022 0

Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate's suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced. The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island ...

