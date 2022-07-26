Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Bradford

Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Bradford

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Forced to wear stun-belt during trial People v. Bradford KA 20-00768 Appealed from Supreme Court, Steuben County Background: Following his conviction of murder, aggravated criminal contempt, and tampering with physical evidence, he moved to vacate the judgment of conviction pursuant to CPL 440.10(1). He argues that he ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo