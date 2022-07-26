Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Conrad v. Demunda

Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Conrad v. Demunda

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Sudden medical emergency Conrad v. Demunda CA 21-00005 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for personal injuries he sustained when a vehicle owned and operated by the defendant, who was working as an employee of the second defendant, left the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo