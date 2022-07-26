Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 18, 2022               91 NOT PROVIDED SCHLECHT, WALTER to JONES, TRACEY W Property Address: 4-6 COSTAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12692 Page: 0598 Tax Account: 105..51-3-58 Full Sale Price: $69,300.00 14420 BREISTER, GARRETT A et ano to BREISTER, GARRETT A Property Address: 11 CAPEN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12692 ...

