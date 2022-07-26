Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 18, 2022           114 NOT PROVIDED BASIN TECH CENTRE LLC Property Address: 1120 PITTSFORD-VICTOR ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $4,000,000.00 BAUER, JILL C Property Address: 6 COUNTRY MEADOW WAY, HILTON, NY 14468, PARMA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $60,000.00 MUMCUOGLU, AYSEGUL Property Address: 190 HOOVER ROAD, ...

