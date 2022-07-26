Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Copyright terminatio: Peretti v. Authentic Brands Group LLC

Second Circuit – Copyright terminatio: Peretti v. Authentic Brands Group LLC

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Copyright termination – Predecessor-in-interest Peretti v. Authentic Brands Group LLC 21-2174-cv Judges Livingston, Lynch, and Lohier Background: The plaintiffs are heirs to the late songwriter and record producer Hugo Peretti. They appealed from an order dismissing their action, which sought a declaratory judgment that they had validly terminated a 1983 grant ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo