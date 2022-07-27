Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Buffalo lawyer recommended for PD job

Buffalo lawyer recommended for PD job

Full legislature must vote

By: Bennett Loudon July 27, 2022 0

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar announced Wednesday that she is recommending Buffalo criminal defense attorney Robert Ross Fogg to become the new Monroe County Public Defender.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo