Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 19, 2022            72 14420 WING, KEVEN to HIRT, KRISTIN N et ano Property Address: 28 AMENITY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12693 Page: 0029 Tax Account: 054.18-3-49 Full Sale Price: $467,500.00 WING, RENEE M to WING, KEVEN J Property Address: 28 AMENITY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12693 Page: ...

